The Chippery - Jersey City

Traditional and Authentic Fish & Chips with homemade touch and more!

156 Broadway

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Chips!$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders & Chips!
Homemade Coleslaw$2.25
Don't forget our famous Coleslaw...Homemade
Funnel Cake$4.00
Shrimpwich Sandwich$10.50
Fried Shrimp on a French roll with cheese and tarter!
Golden Fried Shrimp
Fresh Lemon$0.75
Cocktail$0.75
Fish & Chips
Golden Fried Fish & Chips!
Tsunami$23.50
2 Fish Fried Golden & Chips, Calamari, Shrimp and Clam Strips! Come with either a dessert or drink and choice of 2 homemade sauce!
Tarter Sauce$0.75
Location

156 Broadway

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

