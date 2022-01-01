Go
The Chop Shop Butchery

100 Charlotte St • $$

Avg 4.6 (209 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Chicken - Springer Mountain (~ 3lbs)$13.00
Springer Mountain Farms Whole Chickens are hand selected at optimum size for baking so they come out tender, juicy and flavorful every time. Each one is individually wrapped and sealed, and contains giblet parts.
Short rib (English style) (~1lb/pack)$9.00
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. Such a wonderful forgiving cut of beef for smoking or braising.
Chop Shop Bacon (1lb - sliced)$13.00
Our local pastured heritage pork belly house cured and smoked - perfectly sliced.
Chicken Feet (FROZEN) (~12 per pack, ~1lb total)$6.00
Joyce Farms Poulet Rouge pastured birds. These are what makes a good stock GREAT
BoneLESS Pork Chops (~8oz ea.)$5.75
Local Pasture-raised heritage pork. A lovely cut with a delicious fat cap.
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts (~.8lb ea.)$6.00
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken! Such wonderful flavor! (you get 2 single breasts in your ~1lb pack!)
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs (~1lb pack)$6.50
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. No bones, no Skin, flavorful lean protein.
Chicken Leg Quarters (2ea., ~1lb total)$5.50
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. Bone in skin on tender flavorful healthy proteins!
Ground Beef (1 lb. PACKS)$8.00
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. House blend 85/15% -ish... made from the finest trim from one steer at a time - ground daily.
Top Sirloin Steak (~1lb ea.)$17.00
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. If you're into lean cuts with tons of flavor this if for you - will not disappoint! See what dry-aged beef can do for you!
Location

100 Charlotte St

Asheville NC

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
