SAMUHA INDIAN RESTAURANT

514 US Hwy 33 W

Popular Items

Poori Masala$9.99
Chicken 555$12.99
Fried marinated chicken cubes sauteed in red and green chili with Indian spices.
Sambar Vadai (2 Vadai)$8.99
Samuha special boneless chicken biryani$11.99
Madras Chicken Curry$13.99
16 OZ
Chicken Dum Biryani$9.99
Cheese Dosai$11.99
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with shredded cheese.

514 US Hwy 33 W

Millstone NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
