The Cider Farm

At The Cider Farm we organically grow true cider apples in Wisconsin’s Driftless Region. These are apples for drinking, not for eating. In our Tasting Room, we pair our unique ciders with small plates using locally and sustainably grown foods from our community of Wisconsin farms. Heritage ciders, local foods.

8216 Watts Road

Grilled Cheese--Pleasant Ridge Reserve and Grand Cru cheeses, seasonal house-made jam, arugula, side of greens, sourdough baguette or gluten-free bread$10.00
Large Cider Farm salad--organic mixed greens and pea shoots, Brebis cheese, Equinox cider vinaigrette$12.00
Tremletts 500ml bottle$10.00
Friday Only--Fish Fry Special. Gluten-free battered Pacific cod, cole slaw, smashed fried potatoes.$16.00
Classic Dry 500ml bottle$10.00
St. Pat's Special (Wed., Mar. 17-Sat., Mar. 20) Organic beef brisket, mustard and beef marrow demi-glace, cheddar potato, roasted cabbage with brandy and maple-glazed carrots and parsnips. (Available Sat., Mar. 20 for pick up btwn. 5 and 7pm)$22.00
St. Pat's Special (Wed., Mar. 17-Sat., Mar. 20) Irish cream cheesecake,, cider-caramel topping.$7.00
Grilled organic ham and cheese--Seven Seeds Farm organic ham, Wisconsin cheeses, mustard, aioli, pickles, red onion, greens, side of greens, sourdough baguette or gluten-free bread$12.00
Smoked Salmon Bahn Mi. Norwegian smoked salmon, spicy house aioli, red onion, carrots, shaved radish, greens, Madison Sourdough baguette. greens. on Msn Sourdough.$14.00
Mushroom Apple Swiss--organic braised oyster or Shitake mushrooms, Gran Cru cheese, basil pesto confite of sundried tomatoes, toasted baguette or gluten-free bread, salad greens with Equinox Cider vinaigrette$10.00

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
