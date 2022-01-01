Go
The Cigar Box

The Cigar Box Bar will provide a comfortable place for locals to come and gather for entertainment and fun. Striving to be the bar of choice for the locals in the Yuba and Sutter communities.

311 D St

Location

Yuba City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
