Go
Banner picView gallery

The City Cellar - 110 S Museum Dr

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

110 S Museum Dr

Cartersville, GA 30120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am

Location

110 S Museum Dr, Cartersville GA 30120

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marisqueria El Barro
orange starNo Reviews
212 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Modern Sports Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 122
203 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Tom’s Place - 461 Old Mill Place
orange starNo Reviews
461 Old Mill Place Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Reef's Fish & Chips
orange starNo Reviews
1131 N Tennessee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
The Original Steak and Rib House - 305 market place blvd
orange starNo Reviews
305 market place blvd cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurantnext
St Angelo's Lakepoint - 77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100 Emerson, GA 30137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cartersville

Modern Sports Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 122
203 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Brown Bag Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
5698 Highway 20, STE J Cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Cartersville

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet

Rome

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The City Cellar - 110 S Museum Dr

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston