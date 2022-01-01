The City Cellar - 110 S Museum Dr
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
110 S Museum Dr, Cartersville GA 30120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Steak and Rib House - 305 market place blvd
No Reviews
305 market place blvd cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurant