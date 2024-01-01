Go
A map showing the location of The City Tap - 89B Hillsboro StView gallery

The City Tap - 89B Hillsboro St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

89B Hillsboro St

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

89B Hillsboro St, Pittsboro NC 27312

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Modern Life Deli & Drinks - 46 Sanford Rd
orange star4.3 • 487
46 Sanford Rd Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
The Sycamore - Pittsboro - 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500
orange starNo Reviews
480 Hillsboro St Suite 500 Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Metal Brixx Cafe - 213 Lorax Ln
orange starNo Reviews
213 Lorax Ln Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria - 79 Falling Springs Drive
orange starNo Reviews
79 Falling Springs Drive Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL
orange starNo Reviews
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food - Restaurant - Ta Contento - Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
11620 US Highway 15 501 North CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsboro

The Modern Life Deli & Drinks - 46 Sanford Rd
orange star4.3 • 487
46 Sanford Rd Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Pittsboro

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (97 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (97 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The City Tap - 89B Hillsboro St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston