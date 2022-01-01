The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
The Classic offers fresh seafood, premium steaks, pastas and take-and-bake meals for in-house dining, curbside pick-up and local delivery. Safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
504 N. Oak Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
504 N. Oak Street
Roanoke TX
|Sunday
|1:30 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Los Molcajetes
Come in and enjoy!
Inzo Italian Kitchen
Brick Oven Pizza and Wine Bar Featuring Italian Classics and New World Twists
Oak St Pie Co
Come in and enjoy!
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted