The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

The Classic offers fresh seafood, premium steaks, pastas and take-and-bake meals for in-house dining, curbside pick-up and local delivery. Safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

504 N. Oak Street • $$$

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef bourguignon blue plate special$16.00
Beef bourguignon served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and steamed green beans
Classic turkey dinner$45.00
Herb roasted turkey (white & dark meat) • Country ham (add $5) • Classic dressing • Green beans • Roasted garlic mashed potatoes • Jalapeño cranberry sauce • Pan gravy • Country white rolls • Choice of pecan or pumpkin pie • Complete re-heating instructions
Cup of tomato basil soup$9.00
Cream of tomato basil soup
Classic tenderloin dinner$70.00
Center cut 7oz beef tenderloin with a South American chimichurri sauce • Seasonal green salad with raspberry vinaigrette and toasted pepitas • Roasted garlic mashed potatoes • Green beans • Dinner rolls • Choice of pumpkin or pecan pie • Complete reheating instructions
Beef tenderloin medallions$40.00
Two 4 ounce beef tenderloin medallions (gluten free)
Texas sheet cake$9.00
Traditional chocolate Texas sheet cake served with a small scoop of Beth Marie's vanilla ice cream (vegetarian)
Chicken fried steak blue plate special$16.00
Our Classic chicken fried steak, with a country-style cream gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and steamed green beans
Pork jägerschnitzel$29.00
Classic German pork jägerschnitzel topped with a mushroom gravy
Classic greens$10.00
Mixed greens, apples, spiced walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles with a sherry balsamic vinagrette served on the side (vegetarian/gluten free)
Chicken pot pie$10.00
Individual frozen chicken pot pie, 17 ounce
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Live Music
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

504 N. Oak Street

Roanoke TX

Sunday1:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

