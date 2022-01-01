Go
Toast
  • /
  • Akron
  • /
  • The Cliffside Key Club

The Cliffside Key Club

Come in and enjoy!

2118 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

2118 South Main Street

Akron OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DeCheco's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Voted BEST pizza in Akron

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Good Food & Blarney
Best Built Guinness in Akron!

A Walk in the Park Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston