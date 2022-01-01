Go
The Clinton House Market

Order and pay online. Then, schedule your curbside pickup time.

2 west main st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Dozen Cupcakes (allow for two days bake time)$18.00
***Please allow 2 day****
Can't mix and match.
6 to an order
Chicken Breast$28.00
Patuxent Farms 5 lbs fresh 6 oz. chicken breasts
Cheese Ravioli Frozen$6.00
Severino Pasta NJ (8 ravioli)
Cookies$9.00
6 cookies
6 Mini Cheesecakes (allow for two days bake time)$18.00
*** please allow 2 day****
Can't mix and match
6 to an order
Small Crumb Cake (allow for two days bake time)$12.00
****Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people.
Pie 10 inch (allow for two days bake time)$25.00
4 pounds custom pie. Please allow 2 days
Serves 8-10.
Salmon$17.00
2/ 8 oz. fresh skinless Canadian salmon filets
Custom Cakes (allow for two days bake time)
Custom House-made cake with buttercream icing. Please allow 2 days for preparation.
6" feeds 4-6 people
8" feeds 6-8 people
10" feeds 8-12 people
Small Carrot Cake (allow for two days bake time)$15.00
***Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people. Carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
Location

clinton NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
