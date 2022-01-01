The Clubhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
220 Fairoaks Dr • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
220 Fairoaks Dr
Oakland TN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fowl-N-Out Arlington
Where No Fowl is a Bad Fowl!!!
ITS A WRAPP
We are a locally owned and operated sandwich wrap shop specializing in hand rolled sandwich wraps. We offer both cold and hot wraps, chips and homemade cookies. You have the ability to dine-in, pick-up and drive thru for your convenience.
Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas
Come in and enjoy!
Online Orders (No order processing fee)
Soul Fish Cafe
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.