The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines

The Clubhouse Grill @ Sea Pines- Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Daily.

250 Howard Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Chix Salad -$15.00
Mixed Greens / Crispy Chicken / Tomato / Red Onion / Shredded Cheddar / Ranch Dressing
Hot Caprese$11.00
Sourdough / Mozzarella / Tomato / Basil / House-Made Balsamic Glaze / Served Hot
Prime Rib Dip -$16.00
Thin Sliced Prime Rib / Toasted French Roll / Sautéed Onions / Jack Cheese / House-Pickled Fresno Chilis / Au Jus / Side Creamy Horseradish
Ribeye Steak Salad$17.00
Mixed Greens / Sliced Ribeye / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Tomato / Red Onion
Chicken Mushroom Sandwich -$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast / Toasted French Roll / Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions / Jack Cheese
Country Benedict$14.00
House-Made Biscuit / Poached Eggs / Sausage / House-Made Gravy / Breakfast Potatoes or Fruit
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$15.00
Tarragon Rice / Chicken Breast / Sautéed Vegetables / Sesame Seeds / Teriyaki Sauce
Chicken Strips & Fries$8.00
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders / French Fries
Clubhouse Burger -$13.00
1/3lb Patty / Brioche Bun / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Red Onion
Add Cheese +$1 / Add Bacon +$2
Bacon Bleu Burger -$15.00
1/3lb Patty / Brioche Bun / Onion Ring / Bacon / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Lettuce / Tomato & Pickles
Location

250 Howard Avenue

Los Osos CA

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

