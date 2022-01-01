The Clubhouse Indoor Golf
Come in and enjoy!
2510 Farmington Rd
Location
2510 Farmington Rd
West Peoria IL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Country Club BBQ
Hope everyone is doing well and we greatly appreciate you business during these tough times!!
The Jerk Hut
Come in and enjoy some Authentic Caribbean Cuisine!
ONE WORLD
Serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner all day! Missing your favorite? Call the restaurant to place your carryout with our full menu
Dac's Smokehouse
Download the Dac's App for Android and Apple. Text DACS to 33733
Place your carryout or delivery order today at www.dacspeoria.com