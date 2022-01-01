American
The Coach Meeting House
Open today 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
160 mill river road
oyster bay, NY 11771
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
160 mill river road, oyster bay NY 11771
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Al Dente
Come on in and enjoy!
Taco Bay
Come in and enjoy!
2 Go
It's food... for eating.
FOUR
10 Seat Chef's Counter in Oyster Bay.