The Coach Meeting House

Open today 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM

160 mill river road

oyster bay, NY 11771

Popular Items

ALA VODKA NIGHT 6-10 People, Chicken Parmesan ala Vodka, Rigatoni Vodka, Salad$60.00
ALA VODKA NIGHT 4-6 People- Rigatoni Vodka, Chicken Parmesan ala Vodka, Comes with Salad$40.00
Coach Burger$17.99
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$19.99
Rigatoni Vodka$26.99
Coach Buffalo Wings$15.99
20 oz. Rocket Fuel$15.00
Chicken Parmesan ala VODKA individual dinner$29.99
Stuffed Mushroom Caps$14.99
Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

160 mill river road, oyster bay NY 11771

Directions

