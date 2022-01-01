Go
The Cocky Rooster

2523 W Main St

Popular Items

Wings
Fried, Smoked or Boneless Wings.
Tenders
Fresh All Natural Hand Breaded Tenders.
The Businessman$13.99
Hand-Breaded Tenders, Provolone, and Housemade pickles on Texas Toast with Choice of Sauce. Served with Fries and a Drink
Texas Toast$1.99
Thick Sliced Buttered Toasted Bread
Fries
Comes Standard in our Many Things Dry Dub
Cauliflower
Breaded Cauliflower Wings
T.L.C. (Tender Lovin' Chicken)
Fresh All Natural Hand Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries and a Drink
Just Wing it
Fried, Smoked, or Boneless Wings. Served with Fries and a Drink.
Sunday's Best$13.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken Brest, Sriracha Aioli Coleslaw, Liquid Gold, Housemade Pickles on a Potato Roll. Served with Fries and a Drink.
Extra Sauce on the Side$1.00
Location

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
