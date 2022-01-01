Go
The Cocky Rooster

Super Bowl Menu Now Available

12171 West Broad St Ste D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries
Comes Standard in our Many Things Dry Dub
Just Wing it
Fried, Smoked, or Boneless Wings. Served with Fries and a Drink.
Wings
Fried, Smoked or Boneless Wings.
Texas Toast$1.99
Thick Sliced Buttered Toasted Bread
The Sunday$11.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken Brest, Sriracha Aioli Coleslaw, Liquid Gold, Housemade Pickles on a Potato Roll.
Tenders
Fresh All Natural Hand Breaded Tenders.
Sunday's Best$13.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken Brest, Sriracha Aioli Coleslaw, Liquid Gold, Housemade Pickles on a Potato Roll. Served with Fries and a Drink.
The Businessman$13.99
Hand-Breaded Tenders, Provolone, and Housemade pickles on Texas Toast with Choice of Sauce. Served with Fries and a Drink
T.L.C. (Tender Lovin' Chicken)
Fresh All Natural Hand Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries and a Drink
Location

12171 West Broad St Ste D

Henrico VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
