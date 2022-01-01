Go
Toast

The Coffee Break

If you’re looking for the perfect cup of joe to go with your slice of cappuccino cake, hungry for a loaded omelet, interested in a delicious lunch, or wanting to have your special event catered, then our small café in Shelbyville, TN may be exactly what you need.

121 Public Sq

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Biscuit & Gravy$1.99
1 Biscuit with Sausage Gravy
3 Egg Veggie Omelet$6.09
Comes with 3 Veggies & a Side of Bread
Eggs Benedict Special$7.99
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, with Fruit Cup or Hash Browns, & A Drink
Pancake$2.49
Options Available

Location

121 Public Sq

Shelbyville TN

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bocelli

No reviews yet

Vintage Italian

Casa Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Hacienda

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE

No reviews yet

Serving Specialty Coffees, Teas, Ales and Cuisine in an Auld World Atmosphere!
Great Coffee--Great Company--Great Community!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston