Go
Toast

The Coffee Can

Come in and enjoy!

3014 Lincoln Trail

Avg 4.9 (106 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

3014 Lincoln Trail

Taylorville IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monica's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maustell's Pizza

No reviews yet

Best little pizza shop in town!

Locals Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sign up for our Rewards program
https://www.toasttab.com/locals-restaurant-pawnee/rewardsSignup
https://www.toasttab.com/locals-restaurant-pawnee/giftcards

Head West Sub Stop

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston