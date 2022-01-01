Go
The Coffee Class

The Coffee Class was founded in 2019 as a north star for great coffee and amazing food. We're on a journey to transform your daily grind with exceptional service, and a delicious experience, prepared every day with love. We want to elevate your coffee house experience to something you've never imagined. We intend to be a source of light and bedazzlement for every guest. We are committed quality and the best ingredients every day. Come experience The Coffee Class.

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Maple Blueberry Latte (Iced)$7.00
Espresso and house made blueberry syrup with maple syrup, milk.
Cookie Crumble Poptart$6.50
These are handmade pastries with roasted cashew butter, luxurious butterscotch ganache, and topped with housemade cookie crumbs in a flaky chocolate crust!
Chicken Pesto Panini$12.00
Roasted tomato jam with housemade pesto with provolone cheese and grilled chicken breast. On a garlic herb ciabatta roll. (Note: Pine nuts in our pesto)
Brandy Brown Sugar Latte (Iced)$6.50
Chefs own recipe for brandy infused brown sugar syrup. She uses real brandy cooked down and infused into a lightly sweet syrup. Finished with notes of amaretto, milk of your choice and double espresso.
Pear Pecan Poptart (V) (GF)$7.00
A housemade poptart filled with freshly sliced pears, a special blend of seasonings, and topped with golden pecans and a pear glaze.
Turkey Club Panini$12.00
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo and rosemary aioli. On Ciabatta. GF bread option.
Wild Maine Blueberry Poptart (V)$6.50
Filled with fresh Wild Maine Blueberries, this housemade poptart comes topped with a blueberry glaze and a blueberry drizzle finish.
Vanilla Latte (Iced)$6.50
Breakfast Panini w/ Fruit$12.00
Baked quiche egg, gruyere cheese, choice of bacon or ham, creamed spinach on ciabatta. Includes side of fruit. GF bread option.
Brandy Brown Sugar Latte (Hot)$5.00
Chefs own recipe for brandy infused brown sugar syrup. She uses real brandy cooked down and infused into a lightly sweet syrup. Finished with notes of amaretto, milk of your choice and double espresso.
Location

8878 S Eastern Ave Suite 102

LAS VEGAS NV

Sunday6:30 am - 4:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:45 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:45 pm
