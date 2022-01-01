CoffeeCo
Come in and enjoy!
2350 Lincoln Highway
Popular Items
Location
2350 Lincoln Highway
Lancaster PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Your Place Restaurant
Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draught beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.
Strasburg Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Come in and enjoy!
Red Pin Bar and Grill
Red Pin Bar and Grill is a PERFECT TEN with all we have to offer! Casual dining that will be a perfect STRIKE for everyone in your family. Ever since we ROLLED out our Signature Crabcakes they have had the highest scores with all our customers! Our outdoor patio has SPARED no expense with Firepits, Sofa Sets and an ambiance not found anywhere else in Lancaster County. We have PINNED down something for everyone from Salads, Homemade Soups, Burgers and Filets all our food is made fresh. And last but not least our FINAL FRAME desserts top off any meal with items such as Cherry Cobbler, Key Lime Pie, and Salted Carmel Lava Cake. Reservations Recommended but not required. Check out our events page for Live Music and Trivia.