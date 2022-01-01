Go
CoffeeCo

2350 Lincoln Highway

Popular Items

Lancaster Breakfast$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
Iced Latte
Cold Brewed Espresso with Milk over Ice
Fruit Smoothie
Real fruit puree blended with milk and ice.
Jammy Sammy$8.00
One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on an everything bagel spread with hot pepper jam cream cheese
Hot Latte
Two shots of espresso with lightly frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.
Street Corn Hash$8.75
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
Egg Sandwich$8.10
2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese on a Croissant, Bagel, English Muffin or Toast. Breakfast meat additional charge.
Iced Coffee
Cold Brewed Coffee over Ice
Hot Chai Latte
Spiced, vanilla, or raspberry chai powder in hot frothed milk
Location

2350 Lincoln Highway

Lancaster PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
