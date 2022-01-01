Go
Toast

The Coffee Cup Cafe

Longtime locally owned and supported breakfast and lunch Cafe. Specializing in large portions and freshly home cooked food.

251 Front St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Manly Marine$13.99
Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast$9.99
Meats
Meat Lovers Skillet$11.99
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$11.79
Denver Scrambler$10.99
Bacon Breakfast$10.49
French Toast Stacker$10.99
Pancake Stacker$9.99
Side Cinnamon Roll$4.49
See full menu

Location

251 Front St

Monument CO

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trails End Taproom - Monument

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Dog Haus

No reviews yet

DOGS
SAUSAGES
BURGERS

El Padrino Mexicano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston