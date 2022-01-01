Go
The Coffee Lab

The Coffee Lab is a mobile coffee shop that serves hot and cold lattes, coffee and coffee blends, tea and tea blends, lemonade, pastries, ice cream, and more!

Changes Daily

Popular Items

Blueberry Muffin$2.00
Moist muffin with real blueberries baked to perfection!
Hot Latte$5.00
Double shot of our rich espresso topped with frothed milk,
Bulletproof$5.00
Go Keto with our press-brewed medium roast combined with organic coconut oil, butter, heavy cream, and sugar-free vanilla syrup.
English Garden$4.50
English Breakfast tea served warm and infused with lavender and honey.
Honey Oolong Tea$4.50
Light-bodied oolong tea blended with a splash of milk, honey, caramel, and a hint of cinnamon.
Hot Chai$5.00
Spicy Chai combined with warm, soothing milk. (NOTE: this drink does NOT contain espresso. To get a "chai latte" or "dirty chai", order a Hot Latte and choose a "chai" flavor add.)
Iced Latte$5.00
Rich espresso and milk blend served over ice.
Changes Daily

College Station TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 5:00 pm
