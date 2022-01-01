Go
Toast

The Coffee Shop

Come in and enjoy!

122 South 8th St - 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dreamy Panninie$6.75
Toasted pannini with turkey, tomato, mustard, and lettuce
Honey Kiss$4.15
12 oz. Cinnamon honey latte with honey drizzle
Ms. Addie$4.35
12 oz. Vanilla Latte, white chocolate sauce
Mama Knows Best$3.15
12 oz. Cold Brew caramel drizzle, cinnamon topped, brown sugar
The OG Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Plain bagel toasted, with bacon, egg and cheese
The Classic One Decaf$3.15
12 oz. Mcc signature Decaf coffee
My Sweet Heart$4.25
12 oz. Chai tea latte with dark chocolate sauce, strawberry pump
Sunburst$3.85
12 oz. energy tea
House BLT$6.95
Hustle and Bustle$4.95
12 oz. Triple espresso shot, steamed oat milk, dark chocolate
See full menu

Location

122 South 8th St - 101

Opelika AL

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Cantina

No reviews yet

Come discover our fresh take on Tex Mex with South of the Border flavors North of the Tracks in downtown Opelika

Rock ‘N Roll Pinball

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next Level Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dough Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Opelika's only authentic Neapolitan wood fired and New York style pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston