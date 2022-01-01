Go
The Coffee Shop

3000 e ray road bldg 2

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Big Train Spiced Chai Powder & Milk
Americano
Mr. Espresso French Roast (Dark) & Water
Monsoons
Cold, Blended Beverage W/ Base of Your Choice, Flavored Powder, & Ice . Whipped Cream Available Upon Request.
Spanish Latte
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Espresso, & Milk
Papas Grande Burrito$9.25
Egg, Bacon, Potato, Cheddar
San Diegan Omelette$9.95
Egg, Bacon, Potato, Cheddar, Feta, Sour Cream, Green Onion, Tomato, Mushroom
Latte
Espresso & Milk of Your Choice
Fish Taco Friday$11.95
Two (2) Mahi Mahi tacos with shredded cabbage and Serrano lime sauce in a fried corn tortilla. Comes with a side salad.
California Club$10.25
Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, & Mayo On A Triple Decker Sandwich
Vanilla Latte
Monin Vanilla Syrup, Espresso, & Milk
3000 e ray road bldg 2

gilbert AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
