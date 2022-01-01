Go
The Colombian Spot - Oakland

3533 Forbes Av

Popular Items

Brisket Arepa$10.99
Brisket smoked for three hours, slow cooked for 36, and finished on the grill. Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, a citrus slaw, topped with our homemade garlic sauce
Paisa Bowl$12.50
Colombian chorizo, fried pork belly, red beans, sweet plantains, avocado, and white rice
Chicken Empanada$2.75
Fried corn stuffed with potatoes, minced sauteed tomatoes, and onions
Beef Empanada$2.75
Fried corn stuffed with potatoes, minced sauteed tomatoes, and onions
Vegetarian Empanada$2.25
Fried corn stuffed with spinach, black beans, and white rice
Ropa Vieja Arepa$9.99
Shredded beef stewed in a tomato sauce with green peppers and onions), sweet plantains, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with queso fresco
Ropa Vieja Bowl$10.50
shredded beef in a tomato sauce with peppers and onions, black beans, sweet plantains, and white rice
Yuca Fries$3.99
Topped with garlic sauce and queso fresco
Veggie Bowl$9.50
Black beans, sweet plantains, yellow rice, and citrus slaw or green salad
Sweet Plantains$3.99
Location

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
