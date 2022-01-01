Go
Toast

The Colonial

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

56-58 Ct St • $$

Avg 4.6 (3910 reviews)

Popular Items

Colonial Burger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. served w/ fries.
Boneless Wings$12.00
Served w. celery and bleu cheese
Wings$13.50
Served w. celery and bleu cheese
Colonial Sliders$12.00
Southern Chicken Sandwich$14.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ranch
Country Fried Chicken Strips$12.00
Beer Cheese Burger$15.00
bacon, beer cheese, jalepeño, onion. served w/ fries.
Fries$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

56-58 Ct St

Binghamton NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Social on State

No reviews yet

Modern decadent restaurant and cocktail lounge located in the heart of Downtown Binghamton

Legacy Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew

No reviews yet

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew is our newest location. A contemporary cafe, taproom and restaurant nestled in the city of Binghamton, NY. Our cafe features state-of-the-art equipment, custom roasted coffees and has an array of fresh, in-house baked goods to start your day. Home to the only rooftop beer garden in the area, you will be immersed in an elevated experience filled with views, Beer Tree’s craft brews, and modern American plates. Whether you need a fresh cup of coffee for your morning commute, a bite to eat, or a specialty craft beer after a hard day's work, Downtown has you covered. (roof top completion expected summer 2022)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston