The Colonial

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew is our newest location. A contemporary cafe, taproom and restaurant nestled in the city of Binghamton, NY. Our cafe features state-of-the-art equipment, custom roasted coffees and has an array of fresh, in-house baked goods to start your day. Home to the only rooftop beer garden in the area, you will be immersed in an elevated experience filled with views, Beer Tree’s craft brews, and modern American plates. Whether you need a fresh cup of coffee for your morning commute, a bite to eat, or a specialty craft beer after a hard day's work, Downtown has you covered. (roof top completion expected summer 2022)

