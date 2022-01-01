The Colony restaurants you'll love

The Colony restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • The Colony

Must-try The Colony restaurants

The Tacklebox Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Tacklebox Seafood

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boudin Balls$8.99
5 Stuffed with boudin sausage and rice. Served with Creole Ranch
Shrimp and Sausage Creole Pasta$11.99
Fettuccine tossed in our creamy creole sauce and mixed with grilled shrimp and sausage. Served with a side of toasted buttered bread
Hush Puppies-6 pc$3.99
Served with a side of ranch
More about The Tacklebox Seafood
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails image

SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails

5774 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean BBQ Tacos$10.50
Prime Rib French Dip$21.95
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.95
More about Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
Twigs American Kitchen image

 

Twigs American Kitchen

--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey BLT Wrap$14.00
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, tomato basil tortilla.
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$9.00
Warm cinnamon swirl bread pudding topped with whiskey brown sugar cream cheese.
Grilled Redfish Tacos$15.00
Fresh gulf redfish, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro-lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
More about Twigs American Kitchen
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Dirty Burger Bar

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony

Avg 4.4 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Texas Cheddar Burger$10.49
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and red onions, topped with an over medium fried egg, cheddar cheese and bacon. Choice of side.
DBB Cheeseburger$10.00
All beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of cheese on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce! Comes with a choice of seasoned fries, sweet potato fries or side salad.
Turkey Burger$9.49
Turkey patty, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and DBB sauce on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.
More about Dirty Burger Bar
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine image

 

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Quesadillas$13.99
Served with guacamole and sour cream
CM Nachos$12.99
Individually prepared crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Enchiladas$12.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Down South Kitchen and Bakery image

 

Down South Kitchen and Bakery

6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
basil aioli, arugula, queso fresco, poached egg
Spicy Fried Chicken$15.00
garlic aioli, bibb, house pickles
Charred Breakfast Tacos$12.00
three tacos filled with scrambled eggs, colby jack, and choice of filling, served with white cheddar corn grits
More about Down South Kitchen and Bakery
Fair Winds image

 

Fair Winds

1481 E Hill Park Road, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.99
Fajita Beef Taco$3.99
Charlie's burger$9.49
More about Fair Winds
Zag afro fusion cuisine image

 

Zag afro fusion cuisine

5000 main st suite 214, the colony

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zag afro fusion cuisine
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

5764 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
Kung Pao Chicken$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Spicy Fried Cauliflower$10.95
Fried sesame tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a Spicy Black Bean sauce. Topped with green onions and chopped cashews. Served with Sriracha aioli and Sriracha paste.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Heritage Pizza & Taproom

3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600, THE COLONY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$7.00
Pretzel Dough, Sea Salt, Belgium Cheddar
Bee's Knees$12.00
spicy red sauce, hot soppressata, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, TX honey
Bone In Baked Buffalo Wings$10.00
Celery, Summer Camp Ranch
More about Heritage Pizza & Taproom
Banner pic

 

Thirsty Lion - Grandscape

5754 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 205, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Seared Ahi Salad$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
Sizzlin' Hot Pot Stickers$10.95
Golden fried pork and vegetable gyozas served with ponzu sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion - Grandscape

