The Colony restaurants you'll love

More about The Tacklebox Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Tacklebox Seafood
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony
|Popular items
|Boudin Balls
|$8.99
5 Stuffed with boudin sausage and rice. Served with Creole Ranch
|Shrimp and Sausage Creole Pasta
|$11.99
Fettuccine tossed in our creamy creole sauce and mixed with grilled shrimp and sausage. Served with a side of toasted buttered bread
|Hush Puppies-6 pc
|$3.99
Served with a side of ranch
More about Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
5774 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Tacos
|$10.50
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$21.95
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$11.95
More about Twigs American Kitchen
Twigs American Kitchen
--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony
|Popular items
|Turkey BLT Wrap
|$14.00
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, tomato basil tortilla.
|Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Warm cinnamon swirl bread pudding topped with whiskey brown sugar cream cheese.
|Grilled Redfish Tacos
|$15.00
Fresh gulf redfish, flour tortillas, salsa verde, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro-lime crema, avocado, fire-roasted pico.
More about Dirty Burger Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Dirty Burger Bar
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony
|Popular items
|Texas Cheddar Burger
|$10.49
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and red onions, topped with an over medium fried egg, cheddar cheese and bacon. Choice of side.
|DBB Cheeseburger
|$10.00
All beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of cheese on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce! Comes with a choice of seasoned fries, sweet potato fries or side salad.
|Turkey Burger
|$9.49
Turkey patty, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and DBB sauce on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville
|Popular items
|Loaded Quesadillas
|$13.99
Served with guacamole and sour cream
|CM Nachos
|$12.99
Individually prepared crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, guacamole and sour cream
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce
More about Down South Kitchen and Bakery
Down South Kitchen and Bakery
6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
basil aioli, arugula, queso fresco, poached egg
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$15.00
garlic aioli, bibb, house pickles
|Charred Breakfast Tacos
|$12.00
three tacos filled with scrambled eggs, colby jack, and choice of filling, served with white cheddar corn grits
More about Fair Winds
Fair Winds
1481 E Hill Park Road, LEWISVILLE
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Fajita Beef Taco
|$3.99
|Charlie's burger
|$9.49
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
5764 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
|Popular items
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins
|$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Spicy Fried Cauliflower
|$10.95
Fried sesame tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a Spicy Black Bean sauce. Topped with green onions and chopped cashews. Served with Sriracha aioli and Sriracha paste.
More about Heritage Pizza & Taproom
Heritage Pizza & Taproom
3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600, THE COLONY
|Popular items
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$7.00
Pretzel Dough, Sea Salt, Belgium Cheddar
|Bee's Knees
|$12.00
spicy red sauce, hot soppressata, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, TX honey
|Bone In Baked Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Celery, Summer Camp Ranch
More about Thirsty Lion - Grandscape
Thirsty Lion - Grandscape
5754 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 205, The Colony
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders
|$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
|Seared Ahi Salad
|$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
|Sizzlin' Hot Pot Stickers
|$10.95
Golden fried pork and vegetable gyozas served with ponzu sauce.