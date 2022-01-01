Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve biryani

India 101 Xpress

2851 Plano Pkwy Unit 200, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veg Biryani$0.00
More about India 101 Xpress
Chowrastha Lewisville - 4600 SH 121, STE 110

4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken fry biryani$12.99
Veg dum biryani$10.99
Veg Paneer Biryani FM$35.99
More about Chowrastha Lewisville - 4600 SH 121, STE 110

