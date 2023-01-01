Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in The Colony

Go
The Colony restaurants
Toast

The Colony restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400

4740 State Highway 121 #400, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Fried Bread Pudding$7.25
Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
Homemade Bread Pudding$7.25
Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
Main pic

 

Barley & Board - The Colony - 5752 Grandscape Blvd

5752 Grandscape Boulevard, The Colony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
maple custard / creme anglaise / candied pecans / vanilla ice cream
More about Barley & Board - The Colony - 5752 Grandscape Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in The Colony

French Fries

Sliders

Po Boy

Greek Salad

Garlic Naan

Chilli Chicken

Fish And Chips

Cake

Map

More near The Colony to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2082 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston