Bread pudding in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
4740 State Highway 121 #400, Lewisville
|Deep Fried Bread Pudding
|$7.25
Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
|Homemade Bread Pudding
|$7.25
Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.