Buffalo chicken pizza in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Turbo - Coffee Kitchen Wine Bar
Turbo - Coffee Kitchen Wine Bar
5808 Windhaven Pkwy Suite 200, The Colony
|Bomb AF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, Franks red hot sauce with white 4 cheese sauce, chicken, cheddar, onions, and panko.
More about Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
4181 Main St, The Colony
|Large 14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.99
Franks red-hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
|Medium 12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
Franks red-hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
|Small 10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Franks red-hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing