Buffalo chicken pizza in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Turbo - Coffee Kitchen Wine Bar

5808 Windhaven Pkwy Suite 200, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bomb AF Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, Franks red hot sauce with white 4 cheese sauce, chicken, cheddar, onions, and panko.
More about Turbo - Coffee Kitchen Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St

4181 Main St, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large 14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.99
Franks red-hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
Medium 12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
Franks red-hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
Small 10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
Franks red-hot cayenne pepper sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing
More about Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St

