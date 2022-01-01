Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Heritage Pizza & Taproom

3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600, THE COLONY

14" Cheese Pizza$8.00
More about Heritage Pizza & Taproom
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St

4181 Main St, The Colony

Large 14in Four Cheese Pizza$21.99
Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.
Personal 8in Four Cheese Pizza$7.99
Feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses.
Medium 12in Mac & Cheese Pizza$17.99
Alfredo sauce, penne, mozzarella cheese.
More about Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St

