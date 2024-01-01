Chicken pizza in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Turbo - Coffee Kitchen Wine Bar
5808 Windhaven Pkwy Suite 200, The Colony
|Bomb AF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, Franks red hot sauce with white 4 cheese sauce, chicken, cheddar, onions, and panko.
|Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
|$0.00
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, chicken, tomatoes, and basil pesto.
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
4181 Main St, The Colony
|Large 14in BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$22.99
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.
|Medium 12in BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.
|Small 10in Alfredo Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar