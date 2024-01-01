Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Turbo - Coffee Kitchen Wine Bar

5808 Windhaven Pkwy Suite 200, The Colony

Bomb AF Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, Franks red hot sauce with white 4 cheese sauce, chicken, cheddar, onions, and panko.
Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza$0.00
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, chicken, tomatoes, and basil pesto.
More about Turbo - Coffee Kitchen Wine Bar
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St

4181 Main St, The Colony

Large 14in BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.99
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.
Medium 12in BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.
Small 10in Alfredo Chicken Pizza$14.99
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar
More about Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St

