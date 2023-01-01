Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
The Colony
/
The Colony
/
Chips And Salsa
The Colony restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Funky Chicken - Local - 5812 Windhaven Rd
5812 Windhaven Rd, the Colony
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
More about Funky Chicken - Local - 5812 Windhaven Rd
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville
No reviews yet
Chip & Salsa
$4.00
Chip & Salsa
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
