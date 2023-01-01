Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dosa in
The Colony
/
The Colony
/
Dosa
The Colony restaurants that serve dosa
Little India
4440 Texas Highway 121, Lewisville
No reviews yet
Mysore Masala Dosa
$8.99
Paneer Dosa
$9.99
More about Little India
Desi Chowrastha - Lewisville
4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE
No reviews yet
Paneer Dosa
$10.99
Onion Dosa
$9.99
Mysore Masala Dosa
$9.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Lewisville
