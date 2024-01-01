Dum biryani in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve dum biryani
More about Hyderabad wala
Hyderabad wala
5733 Texas Highway 121, The Colony
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$14.99
Hyderabadi Chicken dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Chicken leg quarters.
|Special Chicken Dum Biryani
|$17.99
Hyderabadi Spl Chicken dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice , Chicken leg quarters and topped with some spl boneless chicken.
|Goat Dum Biryani
|$17.99
Hyderabadi Mutton dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Baby goat cubes.