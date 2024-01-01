Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve dum biryani

Hyderabad wala

5733 Texas Highway 121, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Hyderabadi Chicken dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Chicken leg quarters.
Special Chicken Dum Biryani$17.99
Hyderabadi Spl Chicken dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice , Chicken leg quarters and topped with some spl boneless chicken.
Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
Hyderabadi Mutton dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Baby goat cubes.
More about Hyderabad wala
Desi Chowrastha - Lewisville

4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Lewisville

