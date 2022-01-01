Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Goat curry in
The Colony
/
The Colony
/
Goat Curry
The Colony restaurants that serve goat curry
India 101 Xpress
2851 Plano Pkwy Unit 200, The Colony
No reviews yet
Goat Curry
$16.99
More about India 101 Xpress
Chowrastha Lewisville - 4600 SH 121, STE 110
4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE
No reviews yet
Andra Goat Curry
$14.99
Chowrastha Spl goat curry
$14.99
Dhaba Style Goat curry
$14.99
More about Chowrastha Lewisville - 4600 SH 121, STE 110
Browse other tasty dishes in The Colony
Tikka Masala
Samosa
Gulab Jamun
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Veggie Tacos
Gumbo
Short Ribs
Grits
More near The Colony to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(120 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1848 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(920 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(982 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston