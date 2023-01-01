Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve greek salad

Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St

4181 Main St, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG Greek Salad$8.99
With feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, roman lettuce,spinach. cucumbers, kalamata olivesWith cashews, pineapple, roman lettuce, spinach & cranberries
More about Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
Large Greek Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX

3750 Plano Parkway, The Colony

Avg 4.7 (3220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX

