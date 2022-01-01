Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in The Colony

Go
The Colony restaurants
Toast

The Colony restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Consumer pic

 

India 101 Xpress

2851 Plano Pkwy Unit 200, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
More about India 101 Xpress
Restaurant banner

 

Chowrastha Lewisville - 4600 SH 121, STE 110

4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$11.99
More about Chowrastha Lewisville - 4600 SH 121, STE 110

Browse other tasty dishes in The Colony

Salmon

Sweet Potato Fries

Tossed Salad

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Tenders

Short Ribs

Map

More near The Colony to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (111 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (869 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston