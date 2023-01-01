Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pastries in
The Colony
/
The Colony
/
Pastries
The Colony restaurants that serve pastries
Little India
4440 Texas Highway 121, Lewisville
No reviews yet
Pistachio Pastry
$5.99
More about Little India
Desi Chowrastha - Lewisville
4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE
No reviews yet
Chocolate pastry
$2.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Lewisville
Browse other tasty dishes in The Colony
Cashew Chicken
Patty Melts
Quesadillas
Sliders
Key Lime Pies
Curry Goat
Tandoori
Bread Pudding
More near The Colony to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(142 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(619 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(420 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(645 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2095 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1003 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1152 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston