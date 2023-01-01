Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in The Colony

Go
The Colony restaurants
Toast

The Colony restaurants that serve pastries

Consumer pic

 

Little India

4440 Texas Highway 121, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pistachio Pastry$5.99
More about Little India
Restaurant banner

 

Desi Chowrastha - Lewisville

4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate pastry$2.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Lewisville

Browse other tasty dishes in The Colony

Cashew Chicken

Patty Melts

Quesadillas

Sliders

Key Lime Pies

Curry Goat

Tandoori

Bread Pudding

Map

More near The Colony to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston