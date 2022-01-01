Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Colony restaurants you'll love

Go
The Colony restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • The Colony

Must-try The Colony restaurants

The Tacklebox Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Tacklebox Seafood

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Caesar$16.49
Classic Caesar salad topped with a grilled salmon
Boudin Balls$8.99
5 Stuffed with boudin sausage and rice. Served with Creole Ranch
Hush Puppies-6 pc$3.99
Served with a side of ranch
More about The Tacklebox Seafood
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails image

SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails

5774 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean BBQ Tacos$10.50
Man Candy$8.75
Crispy Broccoli$9.95
More about Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
Zag afro fusion cuisine image

 

Zag afro fusion cuisine

5000 main st suite 214, the colony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Naija Jam Doughnut$20.00
OFE NSALA (SPECIALS)
Smokey Jollof Rice$40.00
More about Zag afro fusion cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Heritage Pizza & Taproom

3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600, THE COLONY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Goat & Fig$13.00
crispy pancetta, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, dried fig, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil
Ballpark$16.00
red sauce, pepperoni, spicy sausage, ham, mushroom, black olive, bell pepper, mozzarella
All American$13.00
red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, fontina, mozzarella
More about Heritage Pizza & Taproom
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Dirty Burger Bar

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony

Avg 4.4 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DBB Cheeseburger$10.00
All beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of cheese on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce! Comes with a choice of seasoned fries, sweet potato fries or side salad.
Whiskey Caramelized Onion Burger$10.99
All beef patty, crispy bacon, whiskey caramelized onion, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
Avocado Burger$10.49
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, tomato and onions, topped with sliced avocado. Comes with choice of side.
More about Dirty Burger Bar
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine image

 

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Platano Frito$10.99
Ripe plantain fried and served with black beans and sour cream
Pupusas$11.99
Three handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese or pork and cheese
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Down South Kitchen and Bakery image

 

Down South Kitchen and Bakery

6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hand Battered Country Fried Steak$19.00
chorizo gravy, buttered green beans, whipped mash
Country Fried Chicken$18.00
white gravy, mac n cheese, buttered green beans
Pot Roast$21.00
pan gravy, whipped mash, buttered green beans, onion straws
More about Down South Kitchen and Bakery
Banner pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville

4740 State Highway 121 #400, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp 'N Grits$14.75
Large blackened shrimp on a bed of jalapeño cheese grits with smoked Andouille sausage gravy. Served with sautéed spinach.
Cajun Pasta$14.50
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and Andouille sausage sautéed with onions and peppers in our from scratch Cajun cream sauce with penne pasta & garlic bread.
Bourbon Street Trio$19.00
A trio of classic Louisiana favorites! Crawfish Étouffée, Shrimp ‘n Grits, and blackened U.S. farmed catfish topped with homemade Pontchartrain sauce on red beans & rice.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville
Fair Winds image

 

Fair Winds

1481 E Hill Park Road, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Taco$3.99
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Charlie's burger$9.49
More about Fair Winds
Twigs American Kitchen image

 

Twigs American Kitchen

--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drum and Flats$14.00
More about Twigs American Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online - Grandscape

5754 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 205, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Artichoke Spinach Dip$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online - Grandscape
Main pic

 

Burning Rice

5020 SH 121, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75056, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Burning Rice
Restaurant banner

 

Chowrastha Lewisville

4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Butter Masala$11.99
Chicken 65$9.99
Butter naan$1.99
More about Chowrastha Lewisville
Restaurant banner

 

Pier Fans Sports Club

1481 East Hill Park Rd., The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pier Fans Sports Club
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

3750 Plano Parkway, The Colony

Avg 4.7 (3220 reviews)
Popular items
Dolmades$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Traditional Gyro$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Bread Zeppelin Salads image

 

Bread Zeppelin Salads

3700 Plano Pkwy #100, The Colony

No reviews yet
More about Bread Zeppelin Salads
Banner pic

 

Velvet Taco

5350 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive, The Colony

No reviews yet
More about Velvet Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Baba Ali’s kitchen

5040 highway 121 #300, Lewisville

No reviews yet
More about Baba Ali’s kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Colony

Tacos

Cake

Pies

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Map

More near The Colony to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston