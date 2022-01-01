The Colony restaurants you'll love
More about The Tacklebox Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Tacklebox Seafood
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Caesar
|$16.49
Classic Caesar salad topped with a grilled salmon
|Boudin Balls
|$8.99
5 Stuffed with boudin sausage and rice. Served with Creole Ranch
|Hush Puppies-6 pc
|$3.99
Served with a side of ranch
More about Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
5774 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony
Korean BBQ Tacos
|Korean BBQ Tacos
|$10.50
|Man Candy
|$8.75
|Crispy Broccoli
|$9.95
More about Zag afro fusion cuisine
Zag afro fusion cuisine
5000 main st suite 214, the colony
Naija Doughnut
|Naija Jam Doughnut
|$20.00
|OFE NSALA (SPECIALS)
|Smokey Jollof Rice
|$40.00
More about Heritage Pizza & Taproom
Heritage Pizza & Taproom
3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600, THE COLONY
Goat & Fig
|Goat & Fig
|$13.00
crispy pancetta, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, dried fig, balsamic drizzle, fresh basil
|Ballpark
|$16.00
red sauce, pepperoni, spicy sausage, ham, mushroom, black olive, bell pepper, mozzarella
|All American
|$13.00
red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, fontina, mozzarella
More about Dirty Burger Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Dirty Burger Bar
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony
DBB Cheeseburger
|DBB Cheeseburger
|$10.00
All beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of cheese on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce! Comes with a choice of seasoned fries, sweet potato fries or side salad.
|Whiskey Caramelized Onion Burger
|$10.99
All beef patty, crispy bacon, whiskey caramelized onion, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
|Avocado Burger
|$10.49
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, tomato and onions, topped with sliced avocado. Comes with choice of side.
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville
Platano Frito
|Platano Frito
|$10.99
Ripe plantain fried and served with black beans and sour cream
|Pupusas
|$11.99
Three handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese or pork and cheese
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce
More about Down South Kitchen and Bakery
Down South Kitchen and Bakery
6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony
|Popular items
|Hand Battered Country Fried Steak
|$19.00
chorizo gravy, buttered green beans, whipped mash
|Country Fried Chicken
|$18.00
white gravy, mac n cheese, buttered green beans
|Pot Roast
|$21.00
pan gravy, whipped mash, buttered green beans, onion straws
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville
4740 State Highway 121 #400, Lewisville
Shrimp 'N Grits
|Shrimp 'N Grits
|$14.75
Large blackened shrimp on a bed of jalapeño cheese grits with smoked Andouille sausage gravy. Served with sautéed spinach.
|Cajun Pasta
|$14.50
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and Andouille sausage sautéed with onions and peppers in our from scratch Cajun cream sauce with penne pasta & garlic bread.
|Bourbon Street Trio
|$19.00
A trio of classic Louisiana favorites! Crawfish Étouffée, Shrimp ‘n Grits, and blackened U.S. farmed catfish topped with homemade Pontchartrain sauce on red beans & rice.
More about Fair Winds
Fair Winds
1481 E Hill Park Road, LEWISVILLE
Brisket Taco
|Brisket Taco
|$3.99
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
|Charlie's burger
|$9.49
More about Twigs American Kitchen
Twigs American Kitchen
--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115, The Colony
Drum and Flats
|Drum and Flats
|$14.00
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online - Grandscape
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online - Grandscape
5754 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 205, The Colony
Artichoke Spinach Dip
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
More about Chowrastha Lewisville
Chowrastha Lewisville
4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE
Chicken Butter Masala
|Chicken Butter Masala
|$11.99
|Chicken 65
|$9.99
|Butter naan
|$1.99
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
3750 Plano Parkway, The Colony
Dolmades
|Dolmades
|$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
|Great Greek Gyro
|$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
|Traditional Gyro
|$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
More about Baba Ali’s kitchen
Baba Ali’s kitchen
5040 highway 121 #300, Lewisville