Quesadillas in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Tacklebox Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Tacklebox Seafood
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony
|Shrimp Quesadillas
|$8.49
Fried shrimp, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de Gallo and sour cream
More about Dirty Burger Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Dirty Burger Bar
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony
|Chicken and Avocado Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortillas heaped with pepper jack cheese, grilled chicken and avocado
|Beef Quesadilla
|$9.50
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$6.99
Cheese quesadillas served with Spanish rice and beans
|Loaded Quesadillas
|$14.99
Served with guacamole and sour cream