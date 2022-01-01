Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve quesadillas

5b358b9e-e67d-4728-a936-6ee7dd24c8d1 image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Tacklebox Seafood

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadillas$8.49
Fried shrimp, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de Gallo and sour cream
More about The Tacklebox Seafood
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Dirty Burger Bar

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony

Avg 4.4 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Avocado Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortillas heaped with pepper jack cheese, grilled chicken and avocado
Beef Quesadilla$9.50
More about Dirty Burger Bar
Loaded Quesadillas image

 

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadillas$6.99
Cheese quesadillas served with Spanish rice and beans
Loaded Quesadillas$14.99
Served with guacamole and sour cream
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Fair Winds image

 

Fair Winds

1481 E Hill Park Road, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.99
More about Fair Winds

