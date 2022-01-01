Tandoori in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve tandoori
More about India 101 Xpress
India 101 Xpress
2851 Plano Pkwy Unit 200, The Colony
|Tandoori Chicken
|$15.99
More about Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
4181 Main St, The Colony
|Large 14in Achari Tandoori Chicken
|$22.99
Spicy sauce, bell pepper, onion, cheese, fresh jalapeño, marinated tandoori chicken, achari masala, and green onion.
|X-large 16in Tandoori Chicken
|$26.99
Spicy sauce, bell peppers, onions, cheese, and marinated tandoori chicken.
|Personal 8in Tandoori Chicken
|$8.99
Spicy sauce, bell peppers, onions, cheese, and marinated tandoori chicken.