Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Vanilla ice cream in
The Colony
/
The Colony
/
Vanilla Ice Cream
The Colony restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream
Down South Kitchen and Bakery
6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony
No reviews yet
Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.95
More about Down South Kitchen and Bakery
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
4181 Main St, The Colony
No reviews yet
Vanilla Ice Cream
$1.99
More about Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
Browse other tasty dishes in The Colony
Tandoori
Hummus
Sliders
Tossed Salad
Steamed Broccoli
French Fries
Cashew Chicken
Turkey Burgers
More near The Colony to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(143 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(635 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2142 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1026 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston