Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
910 Bend Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
910 Bend Blvd
East Moline IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Captain's Table
Come on in and enjoy!
The Palace Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Bend Xpo
Come in and enjoy!
Atomic Coffee Bar - Bettendorf
Come in and enjoy!