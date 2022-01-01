Go
Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

910 Bend Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Plantation$6.00
The Combine Burger$17.00
Prime Burger$13.00
Shrimp Rose$19.00
Side Caesar$6.00
Side Salad$4.00
Sweetcorn-parmesan crusted Ribeye$36.00
Grilled Cold Smoked Salmon$27.00
Combine Chop Salad$14.00
Fried Cold Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

910 Bend Blvd

East Moline IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

