The Common Good
Classic comfort food recipes from around the world with updated spice and flavor profiles, while following a more plant-based diet. We harmonize that nostalgic feeling for food with local, sustainable, and organic ingredients.
732 N Highland Ave
Popular Items
Location
732 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Mr. Charlie Told Me So
Mr. Charlie’s TMS
Plant Based Burger Joint
Honeybee Burger
100% PLANT BASED + DELICIOUS
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Wirtshaus is a modern German restaurant and pub, specializing in authentic German food and freshly tapped European beers!
Lost Cove
Tropical Cocktails, Wings & Hawaiian BBQ. Curbside Pickup & Delivery!