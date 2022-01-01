Go
The Common Good

Classic comfort food recipes from around the world with updated spice and flavor profiles, while following a more plant-based diet. We harmonize that nostalgic feeling for food with local, sustainable, and organic ingredients.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sangria Soda (non-alcoholic)$3.50
Jarritos Sangria Soda
Smokey Mac and Cheese$13.95
smoked gouda, grana padano, aged cheddar, monterey jack
Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken (or Cauliflower)$12.95
Mary's chicken or cauliflower, gochujang sauce, black sesame seed, scallions. Gluten-free. Vegan with Cauliflower.
Artichoke Po'Boy$13.95
Cajun fried artichokes on a toasted baguette with lettuce, tomato, housemade pickles, and cajun remoulade.
Location

732 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
