The Company Burger

One Burger to rule them all.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4600 Freret St ste.a • $$

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate$6.00
Soft serve hand-mixed with housemade chocolate sauce from a 100 year old family receipe.
Onion Rings$4.00
Turkey Burger$8.00
Tomato Jam, Green Goddess dressing, Arugula
The Single$8.00
One thin patty topped with red onions, American cheese and bread & butter pickles.
The Company Burger$9.00
Two thin patties of house-ground Louisiana wagyu beef, homemade bread and butter pickles, red onions, American Cheese and our toasted bun.
Company Fries$4.00
Hand-cut
Cookies and Cream$6.00
Soft serve hand-mixed with Oreo's and housemade vanilla bean syrup.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
Tater Tots$3.75
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4600 Freret St ste.a

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

