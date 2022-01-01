The Company Burger
One Burger to rule them all.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4600 Freret St ste.a • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4600 Freret St ste.a
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dat Dog
Come in and enjoy!
Mojo Coffee House
It's all about the coffee!
The Chloe
Come in and enjoy!
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown
New Orleans Comfort Food!