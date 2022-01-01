Go
The Company Kitchen image

The Company Kitchen

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

10 Reviews

8651 Highway 128

Philo, CA 95466

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fresh Tomato Salsa$2.00
Cesar Salad$11.00
Tomatillo Salsa$2.00
Quesadilla$8.75
Burrito Grande$14.00
Carnitas$18.00
Chips and Guac$8.50
Prawns$18.50
Red Enchiladas$16.50
Bacon Burger$16.50

Attributes and Amenities

check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

8651 Highway 128, Philo CA 95466

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Ellie’s Mutt Hut & Vegetarian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oco Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Schat's Bakeries & Café

No reviews yet

Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.

Ukiah Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Join us for local beer, wine, cocktails & incredible food!!

The Company Kitchen

orange star4.5 • 10 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston