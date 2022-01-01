Go
Join us at The Comus Inn for outdoor games, local brews, live music, great food, and so much more! We can’t wait to welcome you, your family, and your furry friends!

23900 Old Hundred Road • $$

Avg 3.5 (306 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Pickle Chips, Habanero Honey, Brioche Roll, Choice of Potato Chips or Homemade Brussel Slaw
The Comus Chicken Wing$17.00
1-lb. of Chef Matt's Smoked & Grilled Chicken Wings, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Shaved Celery
Comus Crab Dip$19.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Dip, Sharp Cheddar, Old Bay, Scallions, Bread Boule
Loaded BBQ Nachos$14.00
Beef Brisket Ends, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Corn Salsa, Queso Fresco, Comus Refried Beans, Avocado, Pickled Jalapenos, Alabama White BBQ Sauce
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$17.00
x3 Flour Tortillas, Pineapple-Jalapeno Chutney, Peppers, Onions, Jicama Slaw, Avocado
Traditional Chicken Wings$17.00
1-lb. of Bone-In Chicken Wings, Choice of Flavor, Raw Veggies
The Comus Cheeseburger$16.00
Double 3-oz. Roseda Beef Patties, Cheese, Melted Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Chef Sammy D's Secret Sauce, Brioche Roll
Detroit Style Pizza$18.00
Pan Formed, Rectangular, 12 Pieces
The Comus BBQ Cobb Salad$18.00
Iceberg Lettuce, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Ranch Drizzle, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

23900 Old Hundred Road

Dickerson MD

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

