The Conche

Tastefully Sourced, Passionately Crafted
The Conche is an exclusive restaurant, Global Cuisine, chocolate boutique. It features an array of artisan handmade chocolate confections, desserts and chocolate infused savory cuisine and hand crafted cocktails, using the finest ingredients.
“We are here to deliver exceptional experience. It’s with pleasure to share with you our passion for making life’s every moment, and every occasion memorable by indulging in chocolate.”
Chef Santosh Tiptur
1605 Village Market Blvd

Popular Items

Conche Burger$20.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs, Bacon, Caramelized Shallot Jam, Sharp Vermont Cheddar, Creamed Spinach, Chocolate BBQ Sauce
Manjari$14.00
Single Origin 64% Madagascar Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Creme Brûlée, Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Brownie
Cauliflower$12.00
Zesty Ginger and Garlic Cauliflower Florets,Crispy Kale
Braised Short Ribs$39.00
Braised Short Rib, Crispy Kale, Roasted Garlic Potato Puree, Chocolate Burgundy Reduction, Crimini Mushrooms, Crispy Onions
Garlic Fries$7.00
Salmon$36.00
Sixty-South Antarctic Salmon, Beurre Rouge, Brown Butter Caper Spinach, Honey Glazed Peewee Potatoes, Herb Marinated Tomato
6 piece box$18.00
Campanelle Pasta$26.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
Calamari$12.00
Fresno Pepper Aioli, Pickled Radish
Caesar$15.00
Charred Romaine, Herb Marinated Tomato, Parmesan Croutons, Cocoa Nib Brittle Chards
Location

1605 Village Market Blvd

Leesburg VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
