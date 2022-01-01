Tastefully Sourced, Passionately Crafted

The Conche is an exclusive restaurant, Global Cuisine, chocolate boutique. It features an array of artisan handmade chocolate confections, desserts and chocolate infused savory cuisine and hand crafted cocktails, using the finest ingredients.

“We are here to deliver exceptional experience. It’s with pleasure to share with you our passion for making life’s every moment, and every occasion memorable by indulging in chocolate.”

Chef Santosh Tiptur

Come in and enjoy!



1605 Village Market Blvd