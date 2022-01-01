The Cookery

Go
PASTA • CHICKEN

39 Chestnut Street • $$

Avg 4 (695 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken$15.00
Crisp Chicken Thigh, Spicy Maple Aioli, Pickles, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Served with Beef Fat Smash Fries
Heirloom Meatballs$15.00
pomodoro, parm, parsley, olive oil
Pork Chop$30.00
crisp, creamy white polenta, apple mostarda, vin cotto
Meatballs$13.00
pomodoro, parmigiano, parsley
Cauliflower Ravioli$23.00
lemon browned butter, garlic, chili, toasted bread crumbs
Crostini$13.00
whipped ricotta, truffle honey, olive oil, fresh thyme, sea salt
Radiatore Bolognese$20.00
lamb, pomodoro, parmigiano, mint
Radiatore Bolognese$22.00
lamb bolognese, fresh mint, parmigiano
Mozzarella$14.00
made daily, olive oil, thyme, vincotto, grilled bread
Buttery Salty Potatoes$12.00
sea salt, parmigiana, thyme
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

39 Chestnut Street

Dobbs Ferry NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
