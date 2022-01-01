The Cookery
Thanks for your support!
PASTA • CHICKEN
39 Chestnut Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
39 Chestnut Street
Dobbs Ferry NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Doubledays
Come in and enjoy!
Hudson Social
Come in and enjoy!
The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Tomatillo
Come on in and enjoy!